AR Measure™ turns your phone into a ruler you can use anytime, anywhere. Just point your phone and click a point to measure almost anything. The app uses the power of Augmented Reality to measure the distance between points in 3D space. So you can measure things like furniture, doors, plates, desks, carpets, paintings, chairs, etc etc etc.
Just point the camera, click and measure.
Click to draw a ruler on anything.
With AR Measure you always have a ruler with you to measure anything.
AR Measure™ was developed by Laan Labs. For press inquiries or content partnerships please contact us at labs@laan.com.